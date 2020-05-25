Lamborghini Ride

I started to learn CGI 8 weeks ago, trying to keep busy during the covid crisis. Thanks to Linkedlearning, Skillshare, Udemy I quickly managed to create interesting things (but there is so much to do…) I have to say that Blender is a very nice and intuitive software. Much better to the one I tried a few years ago. And it is free ! Crazy....





As a photographer I think can have a different approach of CGI, fully integrated in the creative approach from concept to final image and lighting of course. It could be very nice to explore more with editorial the ability to create unlimited set design and studio elements.