Creatures of 2020
Agata Karelus
Nymph.

Always in love with animated pictures this was my dream. So I try real hard to learn by myself. For now I use Apple Motion. It's intuitive and similar to Affinity Photo and Photoshop - so it's easier for a newbie like me to start something new. Really hope this will became my new skill :). So please keep your fingers crossed.
And my very own personal project. As an adoption Mom I decided to make my own tale for my little one. It's a story about the mouse that seeks her family. It also helped me to start with getting to know animation better. Seeing my characters come to life is mind blowing. Being a parents shrinks time for self development but at the same time gives that extra kick to make everything more personal and better.
And some other illustrations made on iPad in Affinity and Procreate. Those are always my stress relief thingies - every time I'm worried, sad or crazy this always help. Just take iPad and draw - phew - back to normal!
