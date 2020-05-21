Bithabitat Conferences
Atipus Barcelona
Bithabitat Conferences

We are in a new scenario where technology has become our main ally because it reinforces the sense of collectivity and allows fast and efficient communications from anywhere.

From BIT Habitat, a foundation that is committed to the development of initiatives that can be used efficiently and sustainably to improve people's quality of life, we were commissioned to create the identity for a space of conversations and reflections #desdecasa that they have created for these weeks of confinement.

Using the grid of the map of Barcelona, we represented the concept of dialogue and connection from different points of the city, visually communicating the topic of each talk.

Photography: Félix Ruiz
Bithabitat Conferences
Published:
    Creative Fields

