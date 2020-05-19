Göteborgs Auktionsverk – Visual Identity & Website

Göteborgs Auktionsverk was founded in 1681, making them the world’s second oldest auction house, just a few years behind Stockholms Auktionsverk. The auction house was founded when the magistrate in Gothenburg sought permission from the government to conduct auction business, as a way of handling the estates of deceased citizens of wealth.





Today Göteborgs Auktionsverk operates as a modern auction house, with Quality Auctions in Spring and Autumn, as well as daily online auctions. To emphasise the transition from being a more traditional auction house to becoming being a key player in the contemporary world of auctions, Lundgren+Lindqvist undertook a redesign of the visual identity. Although the brief put emphasis on the importance of bringing the visual identity up to date, it was made clear that it was equally important to build upon the long history of the auction house. Hence, a series of careful updates were carried through, including the redrawing of the classic emblem that, after more than 300 years in business, has become strongly associated with the auction house.



