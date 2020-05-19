Hula Sayula
Futura .
Image may contain: drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: human face and cartoon
Image may contain: bottle and cosmetics
Image may contain: bottle
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: soft drink, drink and indoor
Image may contain: floor, indoor and tiled
Image may contain: human face, glasses and sunglasses
Image may contain: balloon
Image may contain: handwriting, letter and envelope
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and illustration
Image may contain: human face, cartoon and woman
Image may contain: indoor, wall and bathroom
Image may contain: human face and screenshot
Image may contain: handbag, luggage and bags and bag

Hula Sayula is a beach bar in the village of Sayulita, Mexico. For this brand we wanted to represent what life on the beach means to us: color, sun and the feeling of drying up after getting out of the water. It is the refraction of light, it is the melting ice cream, the sweet and sticky of the fruits, just everything that makes Sayulita a special place.

The graphic solution is a reinterpretation of the tropical life in Sayulita. We used the visual effects that sunlight creates when reflecting on materials as a graphic resource; representing it with shine and a chewy effect. We also used typefaces that evoked the feeling of being under the sun, along with photographs in saturated tones that used the abstract textures of the effects of light.

Hula Sayula, enjoying life on the beach.
_

Art Direction: Futura
Photography: Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com

Hula Sayula
244
1k
11
Published:
Futura .

    Owners

    Futura . Mexico City, Mexico

    Hula Sayula

    244
    1k
    11
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.