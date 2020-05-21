UKO is an online platform that supports innovation and service design. It’s a set of functional modules which adapt to company’s workﬂow and allow teams to collaborate.
We designed the logo and visual identity for the platform, based on simple colourful geometric shapes. Through a series of static and animated illustrations we show how UKO provides easy and effective tools to organise, share, connect and resolve problems.
UKO reﬂects internal processes, helps in gathering, growing and sharing knowledge across teams, departments and employees.
UKO is the first platform dedicated to collaboration, based on user-centred innovation.
While an online platform provides tools to improve the workflow of service designers, UKO Explore mobile app helps with field observations and data collection.