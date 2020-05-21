UKO
Studio Otwarte




UKO is an online platform that supports innovation and service design. It’s a set of functional modules which adapt to company’s workﬂow and allow teams to collaborate.


We designed the logo and visual identity for the platform, based on simple colourful geometric shapes. Through a series of static and animated illustrations we show how UKO provides easy and effective tools to organise, share, connect and resolve problems.





Image may contain: screenshot





Image may contain: cartoon and internet
Image may contain: screenshot





UKO reﬂects internal processes, helps in gathering, growing and sharing knowledge across teams, departments and employees.









Image may contain: screenshot, illustration and abstract
Image may contain: computer, laptop and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and illustration





UKO is the first platform dedicated to collaboration, based on user-centred innovation.





Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: screenshot and geometry



Image may contain: colorfulness and screenshot



Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: cartoon





While an online platform provides tools to improve the workflow of service designers, UKO Explore mobile app helps with field observations and data collection.











Image may contain: screenshot, geometry and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon, person and template






Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and screenshot












Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art






UKO
177
687
9
Published:
Studio Otwarte

    Owners

    Studio Otwarte Cracow, Poland

    UKO

    UKO is an online platform that supports innovation and service design. It’s a set of functional modules which adapt to the company’s workﬂow and Read More
    177
    687
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.