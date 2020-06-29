Toothpaste Brand & Strategy for Dr. Noah
SWNA designed the toothpaste of Dr.NOAH, a natural oral care brand created by a dentist. To express toothpaste made of natural or nature-derived ingredients without unnecessary, ‘a firm dentist’s chart that seems to have confidently removed the bad ingredients’ became a motif for the team.
Dr.NOAH’s philosophy of considering healthy toothpaste and sustainability was expressed in restrained and unique graphic design using mint, white, and black as the main colors. The ingredients that should be written on the back of the tube was confidently revealed on the front, and the excluded ingredients were erased by markers. The toothpaste comes in two different purposes - with or without fluorine.

Client : Dr.Noah
Design : SWNA
