Heimdall – change in the image of the roofing industry.

Heimdall came to life as a rebranding of a small family business from a little town in Masuria, Poland. The founder's goal was to create a brand that would reflect the innovation and ingenuity of the machines he crafted and at the same time, start a revolution on the conservative, archaic roofing market.





Our goal was to create the name and visual identity of the brand to face the status quo of the roofing market and to present the company as an innovative, bold, customer-friendly.



