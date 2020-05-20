Matraka
Anagrama Studio



The Client

Matraka is a Marketing agency located in Mexico City, creators of unique experiences for iconic brands seeking to generate an emotional bond between the consumer and the brand by sharing memorable moments.


The Objective

Adapt the brand identity to the present with a practical and creative approach allowing a direct link with the user.


The Solution 

We redesigned the logo preserving the existing color palette and involving the brand name as a base; Matraca, which refers to an iconic toy present in the Mexican culture that produces a rattling sound when set in motion. The toy inspires the animation of the radial motion by dividing the name from its center, thus simulating the operation of its analogy.









El Cliente 

Matraka es una agencia de Marketing ubicada en CDMX, creadores de experiencias únicas para marcas icónicas buscando generar un vínculo emocional entre el consumidor y la marca compartiendo
momentos memorables.


El Objetivo 

Adaptar la identidad de la marca al presente con un enfoque práctico y creativo permitiendo una conexión directa con el usuario.


La Solución 

Rediseñamos el logo conservando la paleta de colores existente y tomando como base el nombre de la marca; Matraca, que hace referencia a un juguete icónico de la cultura mexicana que produce ruido al hacer un movimiento circular, fue lo que inspiró la animación del movimiento radial dividiendo el nombre desde su centro simulando así el funcionamiento de su analogía.







 





   



















Matraka
358
1.7k
28
Published:
Anagrama Studio

    Owners

    Anagrama Studio Mexico City, Mexico

    Matraka

    358
    1.7k
    28
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.