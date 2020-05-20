The Client
Matraka is a Marketing agency located in Mexico City, creators of unique experiences for iconic brands seeking to generate an emotional bond between the consumer and the brand by sharing memorable moments.
The Objective
Adapt the brand identity to the present with a practical and creative approach allowing a direct link with the user.
The Solution
We redesigned the logo preserving the existing color palette and involving the brand name as a base; Matraca, which refers to an iconic toy present in the Mexican culture that produces a rattling sound when set in motion. The toy inspires the animation of the radial motion by dividing the name from its center, thus simulating the operation of its analogy.
El Cliente
Matraka es una agencia de Marketing ubicada en CDMX, creadores de experiencias únicas para marcas icónicas buscando generar un vínculo emocional entre el consumidor y la marca compartiendo
momentos memorables.
El Objetivo
Adaptar la identidad de la marca al presente con un enfoque práctico y creativo permitiendo una conexión directa con el usuario.
La Solución
Rediseñamos el logo conservando la paleta de colores existente y tomando como base el nombre de la marca; Matraca, que hace referencia a un juguete icónico de la cultura mexicana que produce ruido al hacer un movimiento circular, fue lo que inspiró la animación del movimiento radial dividiendo el nombre desde su centro simulando así el funcionamiento de su analogía.