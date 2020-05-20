The Client





Matraka is a Marketing agency located in Mexico City, creators of unique experiences for iconic brands seeking to generate an emotional bond between the consumer and the brand by sharing memorable moments.







The Objective





Adapt the brand identity to the present with a practical and creative approach allowing a direct link with the user.







The Solution





We redesigned the logo preserving the existing color palette and involving the brand name as a base; Matraca, which refers to an iconic toy present in the Mexican culture that produces a rattling sound when set in motion. The toy inspires the animation of the radial motion by dividing the name from its center, thus simulating the operation of its analogy.

