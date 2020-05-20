Uber Beacon
We refreshed the iconic beacon with a renewed focus on improving the driver experience by addressing key pain points in their daily lives.
My specific role on this project was an overall design direction under the creative direction of Monina Dolan and Nikolai Cornell. I was responsible to design the pxl type of the Led Matrix, the packaging of the beacon and its 3D renders, and animation, and also a few creative marketing explorations.
Credit
Industrial design by Whipsaw
Beacon 3D Renders by laundry
Matrix Led Animation by Bryan Cobonpue and Andy Mai
Pxl Type
Based on the limitations of the LED matrix, we developed a typographic system that balances function, personality, and harmony, and that fits perfectly into the matrix.
Package
We led the design of the packaging and made sure the language was welcoming.
The main idea of the package was to make the Beacon be the star. We removed distraction so that the Beacon could shine alone.
Marketing Exploration
This is part of a marketing study to explore how we could communicate the Beacon to different audiences.
Different from the neutral colors of the package, this direct communication was thought to show the bright colors of the beacon.
