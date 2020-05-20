Uber Beacon
Braz de Pina
Uber Beacon

We refreshed the iconic beacon with a renewed focus on improving the driver experience by addressing key pain points in their daily lives.

My specific role on this project was an overall design direction under the creative direction of Monina Dolan and Nikolai Cornell. I was responsible to design the pxl type of the Led Matrix, the packaging of the beacon and its 3D renders, and animation, and also a few creative marketing explorations. 

Credit
Industrial design by Whipsaw
Beacon 3D Renders by laundry
Matrix Led Animation by Bryan Cobonpue and Andy Mai

Image may contain: television and billboard




Pxl Type

Based on the limitations of the LED matrix, we developed a typographic system that balances function, personality, and harmony, and that fits perfectly into the matrix.


Image may contain: indoor








Package

We led the design of the packaging and made sure the language was welcoming.
The main idea of the package was to make the Beacon be the star. We removed distraction so that the Beacon could shine alone.






Image may contain: screenshot






Image may contain: screenshot


Image may contain: screenshot


Image may contain: screenshot





Marketing Exploration

This is part of a marketing study to explore how we could communicate the Beacon to different audiences.

Different from the neutral colors of the package, this direct communication was thought to show the bright colors of the beacon. 




Image may contain: screenshot


Image may contain: road, building and outdoor


Image may contain: building, outdoor and road
Uber Beacon
207
1.2k
11
Published:
Braz de Pina

    Owners

    Braz de Pina San Francisco, CA, USA

    Uber Beacon

    Uber Beacon We refreshed the iconic beacon with a renewed focus on improving the driver experience by addressing key pain points in their daily Read More
    207
    1.2k
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.