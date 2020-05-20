Uber Beacon





We refreshed the iconic beacon with a renewed focus on improving the driver experience by addressing key pain points in their daily lives.





My specific role on this project was an overall design direction under the creative direction of Monina Dolan and Nikolai Cornell. I was responsible to design the pxl type of the Led Matrix, the packaging of the beacon and its 3D renders, and animation, and also a few creative marketing explorations.



Credit

Industrial design by Whipsaw

Beacon 3D Renders by laundry

Matrix Led Animation by Bryan Cobonpue and Andy Mai



