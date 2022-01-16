Shota Rustaveli 850

what is unique?

Georgias famous 12th century poet Shota Rustaveli, author of the Knight in the Panther’s Skin poem, is one of the greatest contributors to Georgian literature. This medieval epic poem reflects the heart of Georgian identity and the country’s traditions. Playing an important role in our creative thinking, we decided to use the letter “R” in the logo. We have created 30 unique patterns built from 858 pixels that are taken from 100 different paintings and illustrations from the Shota Rustaveli books. His works have been preserved for centuries, becoming an enormous part of Georgia’s cultural heritage. We believe that this brand will reflect the essence of Rustaveli through its marketing materials and carry on the traditions for years to come.