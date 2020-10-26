user's avatar
Special stamps for Dutch PostNL
beukers scholma
Behance.net
Image may contain: cartoon and smile
Image may contain: cartoon and smile
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon


Six special stamps Voor elk moment (for every moment)
Dutch PostNL

Emoticons specially designed for six Dutch stamps (on one sheet): 
congratulations  |  thinking of you  |  well done  |  sorry  |  lots of love  |  so funny
Suitable for cards or letters, for example to send congratulations, support someone, show appreciation, apologize, show affection and share humor.


_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 


Type of project: stamp series, 6 types, 1 theme sheet
Issue: 11 May 2020
Value: Netherlands 1 (up to 20 grams with destination within the Netherlands)
Seal size: 36 x 25 mm
Circulation of: 108,000 sheets

Commissioned by: by PostNL
Print: Royal Joh. Enschedé Security Print, Haarlem


_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ 


thank you for watching

Special stamps for Dutch PostNL
91
636
5
Published:
user's avatar
beukers scholma

    Owners

    user's avatar
    beukers scholma Haarlem, Netherlands

    Special stamps for Dutch PostNL

    Emoticons specially designed for six Dutch stamps (on one sheet): congratulations | thinking of you | well done | sorry | lots of love | so funny
    91
    636
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields