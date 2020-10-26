Special stamps for Dutch PostNL

Six special stamps Voor elk moment (for every moment)
Dutch PostNL
Emoticons specially designed for six Dutch stamps (on one sheet):
congratulations | thinking of you | well done | sorry | lots of love | so funny
Suitable for cards or letters, for example to send congratulations, support someone, show appreciation, apologize, show affection and share humor.
Type of project: stamp series, 6 types, 1 theme sheet
Issue: 11 May 2020
Value: Netherlands 1 (up to 20 grams with destination within the Netherlands)
Seal size: 36 x 25 mm
Circulation of: 108,000 sheets
Design: Beukers Scholma
Commissioned by: by PostNL
Print: Royal Joh. Enschedé Security Print, Haarlem
