Special stamps for Dutch PostNL







Six special stamps Voor elk moment (for every moment)

Dutch PostNL





Emoticons specially designed for six Dutch stamps (on one sheet):

congratulations | thinking of you | well done | sorry | lots of love | so funny

Suitable for cards or letters, for example to send congratulations, support someone, show appreciation, apologize, show affection and share humor.









Type of project: stamp series, 6 types, 1 theme sheet

Issue: 11 May 2020

Value: Netherlands 1 (up to 20 grams with destination within the Netherlands)

Seal size: 36 x 25 mm

Circulation of: 108,000 sheets





Commissioned by: by PostNL

Print: Royal Joh. Enschedé Security Print, Haarlem









