Epoxh / Visual Identity

Art direction, identity design and packaging for Taiwan based start up Epoxh. The litterature themed beauty brand is aiming to spread quality litteratureand spark interest in classiscs by acting both as a make up manufacturer and a publishing house.
Letterpress printed business cards, bookmarks and packaging. Folders printed, folded and included in packaging. Canvas tote bags.
Letterpress printed book marks with embossed logotype.
Canvas tote bag. The logotype was made in four versions with different brush strokes.
