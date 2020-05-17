Epoxh / Visual Identity
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: book and newspaper
Art direction, identity design and packaging for Taiwan based start up Epoxh. The litterature themed beauty brand is aiming to spread quality litteratureand spark interest in classiscs by acting both as a make up manufacturer and a publishing house.

Letterpress printed business cards, bookmarks and packaging. Folders printed, folded and included in packaging. Canvas tote bags.

Letterpress printed book marks with embossed logotype.
Canvas tote bag. The logotype was made in four versions with different brush strokes.
Published:
    Nuet Studios Stockholm, Sweden
    Håkan Ängquist Stockholm, Sweden

    Nuet Stockholm, Sweden

