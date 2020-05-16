Let’s Gooey! is a Self Initiated project exploring the beauty of stickiness with glossy fluids. I created a series of abstract compositions made out of common and recognizable textures around each subject. Bath and washing products, textile themed elements, motorcycle pieces, and engine oil, flowers or honey come together in sculpture-like compositions. Away from the context where we usually see these materials, a series of geometrical shapes, textures and colors are shot with mouth watering fluids, using a visual language that´s more related with tabletop imagery exploring the connections our mind creates when stimulating our senses.



