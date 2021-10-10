Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Cubes
Seb Agnew
Behance.net
CUBES
Every person is a microcosm, and every microcosm has a story to tell.
“Cubes” examines individual and yet so stereotypical human universes. From time to time, we all feel like lost souls within their own small cubes – even though our thoughts, moments and lives are connected to one another, in every second. When are we going to realise?

compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal
Black Cube
compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal
Grey Cube
compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal
White Cube
compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal
Cyan Cube
compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal
Magenta Cube
compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal
Yellow Cube
compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal
Red Cube
compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal
Green Cube
compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal
Blue Cube

I started this project ...

... back in 2018 when I often found myself looking at three equally shaped three-storey buildings right in front of my kitchen window. Most of the times, curtains block the view to what happens within the walls of these privately owned apartments. Sometimes, I see lights turn on and off, a TV flicker or the silhouette of a sole person gaze through the slats of Venetian blinds. 
I cannot stop wondering: What happens inside these rooms? What do their inhabitants think and feel? And why are they, seemingly, all alone? And do they, maybe, think the same of me when they watch me watching them ...?


The position of the nine rooms:

All nine cubes are linked to one another, metaphorically and visually held together and connected by means of water running through the walls of the building. Therefore, the rooms have to be examined as follows:

compositing cubes Diorama Isolation Miniature narrative seb agnew social distancing staged surreal


Portraits:​​​​​​​
Image may contain: person, man and human face
Image may contain: person and human face
Image may contain: human face, person and woman
Image may contain: human face, person and woman
Image may contain: person, human face and man
Image may contain: person, bride and wedding dress
Image may contain: person, fashion accessory and human face
Image may contain: human face and person
Image may contain: man, human face and person


How the sets came to life:


THANK YOU 
so much for your feedback


Cubes
57
343
4
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Seb Agnew Hamburg, Germany

    Cubes

    “Cubes” is an ongoing conceptual series which examines individual and yet so stereotypical human universes. From time to time, we all feel like l Read More
    57
    343
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields