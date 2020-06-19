Twitch Illustration Visuals - Der Hauge

I had the great pleasure to design/illustrate with/and for Hauke on his new visuals.
Hauke is a writer and creative from Germany and just resumed his streaming on twitch.
For everyone with German language skills, I can highly recommend his wonderful streams (and every other project he worked on), check it out here: twitch-link
Hope you guys like it!
logo / key visual frames
video animation screens
video transition
corporate design colors / typography / twitch emotes
on screen animations