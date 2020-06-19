Twitch Illustration Visuals - Der Hauge
Sua Balac
Image may contain: screenshot

I had the great pleasure to design/illustrate with/and for Hauke on his new visuals.
Hauke is a writer and creative from Germany and just resumed his streaming on twitch.
For everyone with German language skills, I can highly recommend his wonderful streams (and every other project he worked on), check it out here: twitch-link
Hope you guys like it!

logo / key visual frames
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
video animation screens
Image may contain: clothing
Image may contain: cartoon and clothing
Image may contain: screenshot, pink and magenta
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and human face
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon
video transition
Image may contain: screenshot
corporate design colors / typography / twitch emotes
Image may contain: font
Image may contain: poster, screenshot and typography
on screen animations
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, smile and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
thank you!
-
website
instagram
Twitch Illustration Visuals - Der Hauge
481
1.3k
24
Published:
Sua Balac

    Owners

    Sua Balac Stuttgart, Germany

    Twitch Illustration Visuals - Der Hauge

    I had the great pleasure to design/illustrate with/and for Hauke on his new visuals. Hauke is a writer and creative from Germany and just resumed Read More
    481
    1.3k
    24
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.