As mulheres contam by D.H. Lawrence

The main goal of this project was to be straightforward: keeping all the focus in the title and author’s name. Druk by Commercial Type was chosen due to its high versatility trait, being used on the cover and novel’s opener pages as well.





The interior is set in Abril Text designed by Veronika Burian and José Scaglione. Value Serif is used in very small details at the cover and book’s title page. Published by Carambaia in 2020. Printed in orange silk screen on Arjowiggins ’ Keaykolour Meadow.