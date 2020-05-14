As mulheres contam by D.H. Lawrence
Tereza Bettinardi
As mulheres contam is a selection of short stories by English writer
D.H. Lawrence. In all stories, the presence of female characters is central:
they are restless, complex and almost always unsubmissive.
Image may contain: box
The main goal of this project was to be straightforward: keeping all the focus in the title and author’s name. Druk by Commercial Type was chosen due to its high versatility trait, being used on the cover and novel’s opener pages as well.

The interior is set in Abril Text designed by Veronika Burian and José Scaglione. Value Serif is used in very small details at the cover and book’s title page. Published by Carambaia in 2020. Printed in orange silk screen on Arjowiggins’ Keaykolour Meadow.
Image may contain: screenshot, yellow and book
Image may contain: poster, yellow and sign
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: screenshot and rectangle
Image may contain: typography and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and typography
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: screenshot and letter
As mulheres contam by D.H. Lawrence
60
221
1
Published:
Tereza Bettinardi

    Owners

    Tereza Bettinardi São Paulo, Brazil

    As mulheres contam by D.H. Lawrence

    Published by Carambaia in 2020, "As mulheres contam" is a selection of short stories by English writer and poet D.H. Lawrence. In all stories, th Read More
    60
    221
    1
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.