Portraits: Singers, Musicians
Alexandra Tkachenko
Some portraits of singers and musicians done in the last couple of months.
Marcus Füreder (Parov Stelar)
Ed Sheeran
Caro Emerald
Dennis Lloyd
Brenda Boykin
Nneka Egbuna
Bishop Briggs
Thank you!
66
282
6
