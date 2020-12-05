Florescent – Flowers & Scents by E3









From the three women that created the event planning and furniture rental company Elemento 3, comes Florescent, a blooming high-end flower shop inspired by the best practices and boutiques in the world. Florescent caters to a most discerning audience providing signature creations with beautiful and very special flowers. But the brand sells more than exotic orchids, peonies and statement flowers like the fascinating king protea, it makes exquisitely scented candles as well.





We started the creative process by crafting the compelling Florescent brand name combining the words “flowers” and “scents” and created the “Flowers and Scents by E3” descriptor to use on some applications. The clean-cut logo and monogram we designed express the attention to detail and professional experience behind the brand. The finishing visual elements are key to embody the spirit of Florescent; the selected typography, as well as a sober color palette enhanced only by hints of light provided by gold foil, reflect a sophisticated and elegant personality.





Motivated by classic flower paintings and specially inspired by Ambrosius Bosschaert’s 1614 “Still-Life of Flowers”, we set up a photoshoot and produced brand images in that style. We used these photos and the rest of the brand’s visual elements throughout every piece of communication. A complete stationery set with folders, envelopes, letterheaded papers, envelopes and business cards was beautifully branded. Finally, we came up with different ways to carry the flowers and scented candles. Large flower arrangements can be taken from the shop in stylish carriers, smaller bouquets boast branded wrapping paper tied with an embroidered ribbon and the candles are presented in elegant embossed boxes.































