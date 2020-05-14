Hoome Typeface





















HOOME is an experiment. To be honest, our first experiment with variable typography. And we thought: since it is the first, why not complicating our lives and trespassing the "light" of the family? Why don't we give it one more twist at the end and get it to have torsion?





This led us to a happy accident: at the same time that we modified the weight of the font, we also changed the modulation of each letter, so we have an axis that is actually two... That in theory is wonderful, and in practice... is wonderful too. It's a little unpredictable how each letter will behave with these variables, but that's what we love.



















