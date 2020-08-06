FERRARA SOTTO LE STELLE 2020
camilla falsini
FERRARA SOTTO LE STELLE
3 illustrations and lettering for the music festival Ferrara Sotto le Stelle 2020.
https://www.ferrarasottolestelle.it/
Image may contain: screenshot and typography
Image may contain: cartoon, poster and art
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and poster
FERRARA SOTTO LE STELLE 2020
145
657
4
Published:
camilla falsini

    Owners

    camilla falsini Rome, Italy

    FERRARA SOTTO LE STELLE 2020

    3 illustrations and lettering for the music festival Ferrara Sotto le Stelle 2020.
    145
    657
    4
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.