FERRARA SOTTO LE STELLE 2020
camilla falsini
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
6/8/2020
FERRARA SOTTO LE STELLE
3 illustrations and lettering for the music festival Ferrara Sotto le Stelle 2020.
https://www.ferrarasottolestelle.it/
FERRARA SOTTO LE STELLE 2020
Published:
May 10th 2020
camilla falsini
Owners
camilla falsini
Rome, Italy
FERRARA SOTTO LE STELLE 2020
3 illustrations and lettering for the music festival Ferrara Sotto le Stelle 2020.
Published:
May 10th 2020
Creative Fields
Illustration
abbraccio
accoglienza
festival
lettering
modular
music
volti
