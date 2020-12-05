THE LOST LEOPARD
Xuan Le
THE LOST LEOPARD

The book is an exciting adventure journey of Flora and Fauna written by Jonny Marx, published by Little Tiger Press with flaps, die-cuts and fold-out page throughout to explore.

Editors : Emma Jennings, Jonny Marx
Illustrator: Xuan Le


Join Flora and Fauna, the world's greatest explorers as they embark on an extraordinary adventure in search of an elusive species of wild cat - the clouded leopard.

With flaps and paper effects throughout who knows what marvellous things they'll encounter along the way, or what their baby, Bud, may discover on this epic odyssey.
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and painting
Image may contain: map, illustration and art
Image may contain: drawing, garden and cartoon
Image may contain: tent
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and child art
Image may contain: christmas tree
Image may contain: umbrella
Image may contain: handwriting, cartoon and indoor
Image may contain: handwriting and indoor
Image may contain: indoor and book
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and art
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and art
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: book
THE LOST LEOPARD
124
436
12
Published:
Xuan Le

    Owners

    Xuan Le Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    THE LOST LEOPARD

    The Lost Leopard _ published by Little Tiger Press
    124
    436
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.