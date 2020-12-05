THE LOST LEOPARD
The book is an exciting adventure journey of Flora and Fauna written by Jonny Marx, published by Little Tiger Press with flaps, die-cuts and fold-out page throughout to explore.
Author: Jonny Marx
Editors : Emma Jennings, Jonny Marx
Illustrator: Xuan Le
Join Flora and Fauna, the world's greatest explorers as they embark on an extraordinary adventure in search of an elusive species of wild cat - the clouded leopard.
With flaps and paper effects throughout who knows what marvellous things they'll encounter along the way, or what their baby, Bud, may discover on this epic odyssey.
