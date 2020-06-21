Serpentyn
Serpentyn’s mission is to empower organizations against the most sophisticated cyber threats and produce cyber intelligence personnel to defend the country’s critical assets, while also running training programmes educating Emirati youth about safe online practices. 

We worked with the founder Noura Alomaira to create a kinetic identity that references the inspiration behind the name ‘Serpentine’ (of or like a serpent or snake coil) and the rock (a dark green mineral thats often spotted like a snake's skin). Just like a snake, the logo and graphic device constantly morphs in shape, flexing to fit its respective space. 

Design Team
Ryan Romanes
Moritz Moysig
Pollyanna Guthrie

Agent
Dusty Road





    Creative Fields

