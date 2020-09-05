CALIFORNIA DREAMIN
Ludwig Favre
California Dreamin
-
 
I made this series from photos taken in California during the last 10 years, 
Today, i miss California !
I stopped into a church I passed along the way
Well I got down on my knees and I pretended to pray
You know the preacher liked the cold, he knows I'm gonna stay
California dreamin' on such a winter's day
-
The Mamas & The Papas - California Dreamin'
Published:
