MICROSOFT - FLUENT UI
Multiple Owners



Microsoft Fluent UI is our latest
project. Vitaly and Vincent
teamed up as a director duo.

The Microsoft Design team approached us to create a teaser for the Fluent Design System. It’s one of the major topics at the Microsoft Build 2020 conference.
 
Fluent UI is kind of a collection of UX frameworks for creating web and mobile apps that share code, design, and interaction behaviour. It’s a new approach to how Microsoft works across disciplines and product teams to deliver more seamless experiences that feel natural on all devices. You can say it’s a new cross-platform library or just simply put, Fluent is about designers and developers working better together to create best-in-class experiences that empower their customers.








Credits
Client: MIcrosoft / Nando Costa
Design & Direction: Vitaly grossmann & Vincent Schwenk
Simulation: Moritz Schwindt
Typography: Sawdust
Sound: Zelig SOUND
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Vincent Schwenk Hamburg, Germany
    Vitaly Grossmann Hamburg, Germany
    Microsoft Design Redmond, WA, USA
    Zelig Sound London, United Kingdom

