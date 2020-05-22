MICROSOFT - FLUENT UI















The Microsoft Design team approached us to create a teaser for the Fluent Design System. It’s one of the major topics at the Microsoft Build 2020 conference.



Fluent UI is kind of a collection of UX frameworks for creating web and mobile apps that share code, design, and interaction behaviour. It’s a new approach to how Microsoft works across disciplines and product teams to deliver more seamless experiences that feel natural on all devices. You can say it’s a new cross-platform library or just simply put, Fluent is about designers and developers working better together to create best-in-class experiences that empower their customers.













