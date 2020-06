COLLAB. PLAYING ARTS

illustration for the FUTURE edition. 9 of Hearts playing card.

Imagine a near future, maybe 100 years from now. If we could consume custom made capsules that would alter our conscious state to allow us to live dream-like experiences that would feel completely real and magical, although fleeting like any other substances. As simple as breathing fresh air, having an orgasmic encounter or flying in the sky. All would be possible with a scan of your DNA and technology.