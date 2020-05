Navadijos is a tiny village in the Sierra de Gredos (Avila, Spain) located at over 1500m, which makes it the 9th highest village of Spain. Not more than 20 people live here during the year and, in August, it can be temperatures below freezing at night. It is a very quiet place, at least officially. However if you are an observer and you are lucky you can discover really "peculiar" phenomena, especially in these weird days of confinement. We live permanently in phase 5.