Microsoft
Premium Content
Premium Content
Art direction meets AI in a growing library of beautiful, expressive content within Microsoft 365
Reisinger Studio was briefed to build a concept and create a film to promote the software update. The film unfolds the story of an intelligent canvas enveloping selected elements within bold and solid spaces.
Reisinger Studio was briefed to build a concept and create a film to promote the software update. The film unfolds the story of an intelligent canvas enveloping selected elements within bold and solid spaces.
Behind the scenes
More beautiful process
More Spatial Explorations
Backgrounds specially designed for Microsoft Teams
Client | Microsoft
Creative Direction by Nando Costa
Production team by Reisinger Studio
Studio Production Direction by Nat Zaitseva
Art Direction by Nando Costa & Andrés Reisinger
3D Design by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda
3D Particle Simulations & Assets Modelling by Edu Torres
Animation Direction and Edit by Facu Labo
Sound Design by Zelig
Creative Direction by Nando Costa
Production team by Reisinger Studio
Studio Production Direction by Nat Zaitseva
Art Direction by Nando Costa & Andrés Reisinger
3D Design by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda
3D Particle Simulations & Assets Modelling by Edu Torres
Animation Direction and Edit by Facu Labo
Sound Design by Zelig