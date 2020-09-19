user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Microsoft Premium Content
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Microsoft
Premium Content

Art direction meets AI in a growing library of beautiful, expressive content within Microsoft 365

Reisinger Studio was briefed to build a concept and create a film to promote the software update. The film unfolds the story of an intelligent canvas enveloping selected elements within bold and solid spaces.
Image may contain: wall, indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: person and art
Image may contain: wall, indoor and shelf
Behind the scenes
More beautiful process
More Spatial Explorations
Backgrounds specially designed for Microsoft Teams
Client | Microsoft
Creative Direction by Nando Costa
Production team by Reisinger Studio
Studio Production Direction by Nat Zaitseva
Art Direction by Nando Costa & Andrés Reisinger
3D Design by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda
3D Particle Simulations & Assets Modelling by Edu Torres
Animation Direction and Edit by Facu Labo
Sound Design by Zelig
Microsoft Premium Content
523
1.9k
18
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Reisinger Studio Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    Facu Labo Buenos Aires, Argentina
    user's avatar
    Zelig Sound London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Microsoft Design Redmond, WA, USA

    Microsoft Premium Content

    Art direction meets AI in a growing library of beautiful, expressive content within Microsoft 365. Reisinger Studio was briefed to build a concep Read More
    523
    1.9k
    18
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.