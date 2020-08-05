Oscar Junior Mondadori 10 year Special Edition - Maps
Daniele Simonelli

Mondadori, the biggest Italian publisher, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Oscar Junior collection (books for young readers), and, as every anniversary, this calls for something special. I have been asked to illustrate five literature-themed maps based on five book genres: Adventure, Fantastic, Encounters, Mystery, History & Myths. The maps are printed on the inner side of the books’ dust jacket and they are meant to suggest readers other books and stories of the same genre. 
This project has been designed with insatiable readers in mind who, like me, are looking for the next book even before having finished the one they are reading.

Many thanks to the art director Fernando Ambrosi and the graphic designer Stefano Moro.​​​​​​​





A D V E N T U R E










F A N T A S T I C










E n c o u n t e r s










M Y S T E R Y










H I S T O R Y   &   M I T H S








    Tools

    Creative Fields

