A Journey into the Electric Nature
Reisinger Studio
Digital Installation made by Reisinger Studio.

Forced to delay physical projects because of the quarantine, Reisinger Studio spent about a month photographing their inner world.

None of the images you see is a photograph or a recreation of the outer world.
On the contrary, this project tries to capture unique and unrepeatable moments from the Reisinger Studio imagery.
Beautiful Process
Art Direction and 3D Design
by Andrés Reisinger & Carlos Neda x Reisinger Studio.
