Lo de Évole

Lo de Évole is a new Spanish television talk show presented by Jordi Évole, airs Sunday nights on laSexta. As part of the brief we were in charge of the graphic development for the credits, as well as social media and promotional assets. Using magazines and newspaper aesthetics as an inspirational base, we created a graphic identity in which distinct codes were translated into the contemporary approach.





We balanced the sans serif Cigars typef ace used for the title with the Mabry sans in order to give a journalisem and classic look and feel. As for the grid, we wanted create a flexible layout that could adapt the different content of the programme with an outstanding hierarchy, accompanied by a special photography treatment and a sober colour palette.



