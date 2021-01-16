Lo de Évole
Lo de Évole is a new Spanish television talk show presented by Jordi Évole, airs Sunday nights on laSexta. As part of the brief we were in charge of the graphic development for the credits, as well as social media and promotional assets. Using magazines and newspaper aesthetics as an inspirational base, we created a graphic identity in which distinct codes were translated into the contemporary approach.
We balanced the sans serif Cigars typeface used for the title with the Mabry sans in order to give a journalisem and classic look and feel. As for the grid, we wanted create a flexible layout that could adapt the different content of the programme with an outstanding hierarchy, accompanied by a special photography treatment and a sober colour palette.
Social Media assets
As Lo de Évole is really active in social media, we created a flexible layout that could adapt the content on the different assets, from promotional banners on twitter to specific quotes from the interviewed on instagram.
CREDITS
Client: Lo de Évole. Producciones El Barrio
Broadcast: La Sexta
Year: 2019
Creative Direction: ESCOLA
Graphic system: ESCOLA
Cigars by @Jan_horcik @heavyweight_type
escola.studio