Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Lo de Évole
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Lo de Évole
Lo de Évole is a new Spanish television talk show presented by Jordi Évole, airs Sunday nights on laSexta. As part of the brief we were in charge of the graphic development for the credits, as well as social media and promotional assets. Using magazines and newspaper aesthetics as an inspirational base, we created a graphic identity in which distinct codes were translated into the contemporary approach. 

We balanced the sans serif Cigars typeface used for the title with the Mabry sans in order to give a journalisem and classic look and feel. As for the grid, we wanted create a flexible layout that could adapt the different content of the programme with an outstanding hierarchy, accompanied by a special photography treatment and a sober colour palette.




Social Media assets
As Lo de Évole is really active in social media, we created a flexible layout that could adapt the content on the different assets, from promotional banners on twitter to specific quotes from the interviewed on instagram. ​​​​​​​





CREDITS
-
Client: Lo de Évole. Producciones El Barrio
Broadcast: La Sexta
Year: 2019
Creative Direction: ESCOLA
Graphic system: ESCOLA

Cigars by @Jan_horcik @heavyweight_type


escola.studio





Lo de Évole
335
1.8k
26
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    ESCOLA Studio Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    malena ramirez Barcelona, Spain

    Lo de Évole

    Lo de Évole is a new Spanish television talk show presented by Jordi Évole, airs Sunday nights on laSexta. As part of the brief we were in charg Read More
    335
    1.8k
    26
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields