CF18 Chocolatier

The trays are made with 100% recycled Eska board, dressed with textile. A padded paper and a glassine with holographic foil, ensures that the chocolate stays in place during transport. Each box has a colour coordinated dépliant in paper doubled with textile, mapping the different chocolates. The customisation also allowed us to avoid using plastics, common in the inlays holding the chocolates in place.

Through a modular construction we optimised the use of materials and tooling, creating one paper inlay with 12 compartments that works for all 3 sizes. To allow the box to have a second life, no glue was used to fix the inlays to the tray. All elements of the packaging are assembled in Sweden, a 2 hour drive from CF 18.