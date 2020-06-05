COASTAL WETLANDS



If we look at our planet from an aerial perspective, it is often coastal regions which offer a very exciting view. Especially coastal wetlands show an impressive natural spectacle due to the very close interaction of different elements. Wetlands are areas where the soil is covered with water all year round or for different periods during the year, even during the growing season. Water saturation largely determines how the soil develops and what types of plant and animal communities live in and on the soil. The continued presence of water creates conditions that favour the growth of specially adapted plants and promote the development of characteristic wet soils.

