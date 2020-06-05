Coastal Wetlands
Kevin Krautgartner
COASTAL WETLANDS

If we look at our planet from an aerial perspective, it is often coastal regions which offer a very exciting view. Especially coastal wetlands show an impressive natural spectacle due to the very close interaction of different elements. Wetlands are areas where the soil is covered with water all year round or for different periods during the year, even during the growing season. Water saturation largely determines how the soil develops and what types of plant and animal communities live in and on the soil. The continued presence of water creates conditions that favour the growth of specially adapted plants and promote the development of characteristic wet soils.
Image may contain: map, water and aerial
Image may contain: map and pattern
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: map and animal
Image may contain: map, water and aerial
Image may contain: map and aerial
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: animal, map and abstract
Image may contain: abstract, reef and pattern
Image may contain: reef, abstract and map
Image may contain: abstract and pattern
Image may contain: map and water
Image may contain: map, indoor and aerial
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: tree and map
Image may contain: painting, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: map, water and aerial
Image may contain: nature
Image may contain: water and painting
Image may contain: map and water
Image may contain: painting, art and snow
WEBSITE  |  INSTAGRAM  |  FACEBOOK
Coastal Wetlands
69
235
12
Published:
Kevin Krautgartner

    Owners

    Kevin Krautgartner Wuppertal, Germany

    Coastal Wetlands

    If we look at our planet from an aerial perspective, it is often coastal regions which offer a very exciting view. Especially coastal wetlands sh Read More
    69
    235
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.