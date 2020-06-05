Ferney-Voltaire - Brand design

A logo that rejuvenates Patriarch Voltaire's image





A portrait framing was chosen. A famous portrait of the young Voltaire painted in 1736 by Maurice Quentin de La Tour served as a model for the creation of the new emblem. A meticulous drawing work followed, which gradually simplified the portrait without compromising its recognizability.



This emblem, inscribed in an open circle, gives the feeling of a seal marking the city. The opening of the circle, deliberately placed to line up with Voltaire's clothing, draws a path, symbolizing access to the character, to the city. A tribute reflecting the open-mindedness of the Age of Enlightenment.







The logo keeps its red tint, a reminder of the natural colour of the clay extracted from the Ferneysian soil. The whole graphic charter is intended to be cheerful and colourful. As a city bordering Switzerland, the image attributed to Ferney-Voltaire is sometimes that of a dormitory city far from the richness of its heritage, its culture and activity.







This new visual identity also solves the problems of adapting to digital media. The old version, placed in a rigid lockup, prevented a good readability across different communication channels. The creation of a horizontal version of the logo also makes it possible to extract the emblem and resolves the display challenges of all media.







The design of the FerneyMag, the city's magazine, was also entrusted to us. This was the opportunity to propose a layout principle that plays on the reframing of the emblem and provides a rich and sparkling chromatic palette. This flexible palette adapts to the chromatic ambience of the front page photographs.





