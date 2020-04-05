We the animals. GQ Style
Berto Martinez
We have to protect the animals, they are our equal and we all form part of a fragile ecosystem. This is the premise for this fashion editorial for GQ Style that shows some of the trends for this spring / summer 2020 season. AD Fernando Vallespin.

Image may contain: sketch, drawing and clothing
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, sketch and drawing
