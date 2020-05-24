skip
Some collections of my recents
LeiLei Mo
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/24/2020
🌿Some illustrations I made in early 2020🌿
🌿DM for prints and
tap here to follow me on instagram
🌿
🌿Work contact:leileimooo@gmail.com🌿
Maze
Kitchen ninja
To the sky
Night walker
Some collections of my recents
May 2nd 2020
Owners
LeiLei Mo
Munich, Germany
Some collections of my recents
May 2nd 2020
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Branding
,
digital
graphic design
ILLUSTRATION
poster
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.