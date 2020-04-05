Concept & Photography for BASF Material Selection 17/18

BASF – MATERIAL SELECTION 17/18
The Material Selection 17/18' is BASF's second material trend book that offers a global perspective on trends and materials at the same time. It presents innovative solutions that enable customers to meet these trends. The Trend Book deals with the two topics of morphology and mindfulness.
Our task was to implement these two themes in photography and present them in a product catalogue. We also designed a packaging which includes two patterns of the materials and the catalogue.
MINDFULNESS
MORPHOLOGY
