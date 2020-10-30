Emojinarium





Below are the results of the little game I invented during quarantine. I was taking a break from client work just when the lockdown started, so I had a lot of time on my hands. Decided to ask my instagram followers what should I draw, posted a story with questions sticker asking to respond with 2 emojis. I chose my favorite combos and drew quick sketches.

The whole process turned out to be so much fun! I've been doing this from time to time since then.

Huge thanks to everyone who participated so far! ❤️ There are s o many submissions each time I post, I wish I could illustrate them all but that will take up my whole lifetime, so I have to choose a small percentage.



