TOUGH GUYS for Hunger Magazine
Aleksandra Kingo
Based around the harmful stereotypes of what a “real man” has to be, this project expresses strength, resilience and bottled emotion. 
Despite the world going in the right direction in terms of self-acceptance and freedom of expression, toxic masculinity is still a burning issue especially among younger men. As a mother of a little boy, I think it’s very important to speak up about it as much as possible. In my work, I like bringing up important topics by turning them inside out and pushing them to the point of absurdity, so that the final result is a series of humorous, ironic shots picturing young men proving themselves and their ‘toughness’ in front of the camera in a pointless, exaggerated, almost absurd way.
Photography Aleksandra Kingo
Stylist Natasha Freeman
Set Design Elena Horn
Hair & Makeup Julia Laza
Photography Assistant Harry Hawkes
Models FINN @ Supa, SONNY @ Models 1
Post Production Kristina Keke

2020
