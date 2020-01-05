2020 CarryGraphic Reinterpreted web comics
CarryGrow ®
"CarryGraphic" visually reinterprets the hidden elements in the web cartoon "Carry's Today" to pursue easy artistic values ​​that can be understood without a radio guide.
Our hobby is making anything together
Carryman loves taking pictures
Carry is a shy girl
Carrman drinks a lot of water
We always look at the same place
We go on a trip once a year to a distant place
We wish we had an all-round card for travelers
Our journey starts with packing
Together we draw our story
We really love jelly
Carry is the prettiest when she laughs
 CarryGrow pattern


CarryGrow
Contents Design Studio
by illustrator “Carry” and Graphic designer “Carryman”

Instagram(carry)    l    instagram(carryman)    l    Carrygrow.com


We are currently publishing a webtoon brand series, “Carry’s today” which is about searching for joy in our languid daily life and sharing stormy empathy on Carry’s unique life style with the public,  And We are using a variety of material called "daily life" and providing a variety of contents, such as our brand’s on/offline ad promotion, graphic design, illustration, character design, emoticon design, product design and etc. to play a role of narrowing up the distance between customers and the public along with Carry’s growth to help them share smooth communication.  

As this result,
We had opportunities to successfully collaborate with many national and international corporations, such as Monocle magazine, Shinsaegae Department Store, AMOREPACIFIC, JTBC, Korea Postal Service, BGF and other. 

    Tools

    Creative Fields

