2020 CarryGraphic Reinterpreted web comics

"CarryGraphic" visually reinterprets the hidden elements in the web cartoon "Carry's Today" to pursue easy artistic values that can be understood without a radio guide.
Our hobby is making anything together
Carryman loves taking pictures
Carry is a shy girl
Carrman drinks a lot of water
We always look at the same place
We go on a trip once a year to a distant place
We wish we had an all-round card for travelers
Our journey starts with packing
Together we draw our story
We really love jelly
Carry is the prettiest when she laughs
CarryGrow pattern