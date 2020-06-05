Samples and pattern. Some digital sketches.
Guenter Zimmermann
He got the painting at half price because it had a slight stain. This young painter might become the founder of a new style. The picture is a model of reality.
In the closed season it is forbidden to hunt. We paid two thirds in advance and the balance on delivery.
The setting of my story is Berlin, Mount Teufelsberg. Idealists want to change the world. Varying a longstanding routine is not easy. 
The greenhouse workers cultivate rare plants. He bought a bunch of flowers for his girlfriend.
The poem is an ode to the beauty of nature: "She swam across the river. But she was mooning instead of paying attention.” I used a compass to draw the circle.

"The most important aspects of things are hidden by their simplicity and everyday routine" Wittgenstein
63
310
2
Published:
    Guenter Zimmermann Berlin, Germany

