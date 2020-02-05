NOW — Brand Identity
Steven Waring

Project — NOW Brand identity system
Client — NOW Havas

 

Developing a design system for NOW, an organisation conceptualising and developing some of the most innovative products in the health sector.

NOW are a digital product company helping brands embrace new technologies, platforms and cultures. A diverse organisation, powered by the Havas network and spread across Asia, Europe and the US, specialises in the health and wellness sector, from brand activation through to physical product innovations.

The brief was to take a fresh look at the brand identity that was already in existence. The name alone evokes transience, so we explored a constant shift of information and built a design system around a series of lenses, setting them against the past (insight, learnings), the present (innovation, harnessing the moment) and the future (the unknown, output).
















The previous identity successfully used a flexible and interchangeable ‘O’ holding device, so we kept the principal and looked to refresh and refine.




















In application, we devised a series of constantly shifting lenses, built on a scale, which adapts dependant on subject and audience.





Brand, Design + Concept 
Ensemble

hello@weareensemble.co.uk




Steven Waring

