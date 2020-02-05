NOW — Brand Identity

NOW are a digital product company helping brands embrace new technologies, platforms and cultures. A diverse organisation, powered by the Havas network and spread across Asia, Europe and the US, specialises in the health and wellness sector, from brand activation through to physical product innovations.

The brief was to take a fresh look at the brand identity that was already in existence. The name alone evokes transience, so we explored a constant shift of information and built a design system around a series of lenses, setting them against the past (insight, learnings), the present (innovation, harnessing the moment) and the future (the unknown, output).



