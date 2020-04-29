Design Pasar
Foreign Policy
Design Pasar is a festival that brings design, craft & arts to the community and to the neighbors. It is inspired by and adapted from the traditional Pasar Malams (Malay word: Pasar means Market; Malam means night) which are often see popping up in the neighborhoods in Singapore.  The theme for this edition of Design Pasar is about sticking together as a community. It is also paying tribute to Singapore National Day and celebrating how far Singapore has come so far today with a thriving and growing creative industry and community. The brand visual identity takes cue from the shapes of objects found in this hardware industry dominant neighborhood. These shapes are designed as stickers so that anyone can create and design their own tote bag or poster with these stickers - an analogy of the mission of Design Pasar - which is to get everyone to be creative and to participate in design. #LetsStickTogether


Design Pasar
Foreign Policy

