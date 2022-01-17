Albus Bakeries packaging













Albus Bakeries, an established bakery brand with origins from northern Thessaloniki since '94, commissioned us to develop their new brand identity - a contemporary new look on a traditional family business.





Along with the new identity, we introduced new packaging series that vary in form and use. From pastry boxes to fresh bread paper bags, the new packaging has been based on a systematic approach, utilising geometric forms within a certain visual context - repetition and bold contrasts to symbolise the beauty of miscellaneousness on forms, colours and odours that arise in a bakery's production process.









Project initially credited as Fotone adv.

Photography by Studio YK.



































