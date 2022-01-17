Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Albus Bakeries packaging
Dialogue .
Behance.net
bakery box Food geometric geometry identity Packaging red Repetition yellow



Albus Bakeries, an established bakery brand with origins from northern Thessaloniki since '94, commissioned us to develop their new brand identity - a contemporary new look on a traditional family business.

Along with the new identity, we introduced new packaging series that vary in form and use. From pastry boxes to fresh bread paper bags, the new packaging has been based on a systematic approach, utilising geometric forms within a certain visual context - repetition and bold contrasts to symbolise the beauty of miscellaneousness on forms, colours and odours that arise in a bakery's production process.


Project initially credited as Fotone adv.
Photography by Studio YK.









bakery box Food geometric geometry identity Packaging red Repetition yellow



bakery box Food geometric geometry identity Packaging red Repetition yellow






bakery box Food geometric geometry identity Packaging red Repetition yellow












bakery box Food geometric geometry identity Packaging red Repetition yellow



bakery box Food geometric geometry identity Packaging red Repetition yellow



bakery box Food geometric geometry identity Packaging red Repetition yellow






bakery box Food geometric geometry identity Packaging red Repetition yellow
Albus Bakeries packaging
236
2.4k
21
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Dialogue .
    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Albus Bakeries packaging

    236
    2.4k
    21
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields