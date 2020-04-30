Artsynonym

“The city is my workplace and my source of inspiration. Its colors and architecture fascinate
me and help me imagine how a wall can tell a story in public space. ”
- Enriqueta Arias, Founder.
One of the things that we were clear at the beginning of the process is that we did not want a very restrictive system, that is why the logo is supported by different iconograms, which can be used within the system with some freedom.