skip
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Mix and match-混搭
UV- 朱
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/29/2020
In this collection
I tried some remixes of clothes
They exaggerate and sometimes confuse
But that's what I want to say
Clothes are not just about looking good
More important is the expression of each person's inner world
Thanks for watching~
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Mix and match-混搭
242
949
12
Published:
April 28th 2020
UV- 朱
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
UV- 朱
Hefei, China
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Mix and match-混搭
在这组作品中 我尝试了一些服装的混搭 他们夸张甚至有些混乱 但这也是我想表达的 服装不仅仅是为了好看 更重要的是个人内心世界的外放
242
949
12
Published:
April 28th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
c4d
dress
Fashion
figure
MD
mix and match
the color
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.