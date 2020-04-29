Mix and match-混搭
UV- 朱
Image may contain: cartoon, different and skiing
In this collection
I tried some remixes of clothes
They exaggerate and sometimes confuse
But that's what I want to say
Clothes are not just about looking good
More important is the expression of each person's inner world
Image may contain: person, cartoon and footwear
Image may contain: person, toy and cartoon
Image may contain: person, wall and skirt
Image may contain: person, wall and skirt
Image may contain: sky, person and cartoon
Image may contain: person, sky and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, wall and indoor
Image may contain: clothing
Image may contain: clothing
Image may contain: sky, person and dance
Image may contain: sky, person and dance
Image may contain: sky, dance and person
Image may contain: dance
Image may contain: person, jacket and coat
Image may contain: person, jacket and coat
Image may contain: coat and clothing
Image may contain: coat and clothing
Image may contain: cartoon, yellow and footwear
Image may contain: cartoon, footwear and yellow
Image may contain: yellow, cartoon and person
Image may contain: yellow, cartoon and footwear
Thanks for watching~
