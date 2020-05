The Client



Anagram





The Objective



Create a tool that helps keep companies in our community relevant.





The Solution



COMUNI is a digital platform created to simplify contact with local businesses supporting the economy of our community, while staying at home.



All companies and businesses in Mexico are welcomed. Once their profile is published, they will be able to have greater exposure with users close to their location, facilitating home delivery or pick-up services.



Our Mexican community will have a new tool to locate merchant products or services, reinforcing their sales through a new and attractive digital format while contributing to their search engine optimization efforts.