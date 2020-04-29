As photographers, we’re all trying to find ways to stay busy as we cope with the current situation and our mandatory stay-at-home orders. As we attempt to grasp the uncertainties of what’s to come in our industry, we’re forced to be more creative than ever - from FaceTime photoshoots and CG alternatives, to creating full-on libraries of stock imagery within our homes.
For me, my alternative was finding a creative solution to a body of work that I’ve been wanting to create for years — a series of in-studio images using projections as a main source of ambience. The solution when locked indoors? A 1:16 scale model Porsche 911 shot in my living room studio, built out of 4, 2x2 drywall panels.
The series was intended to have a balance between illusionism and the subjects true scale. As much as I wanted to avoid depicting a toy car, I also didn’t want the series to come off as an improperly lit studio project. I wanted to create a series which prompted the viewer to come to their own conclusions as to what’s in front of their eyes.
For the finishing touches, the images were passed off to Recom Farmhouse to address specific depth/focus issues from the size of the subject while treating the final images with an ethereal and cinematic grade.