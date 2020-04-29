As photographers, we’re all trying to find ways to stay busy as we cope with the current situation and our mandatory stay-at-home orders. As we attempt to grasp the uncertainties of what’s to come in our industry, we’re forced to be more creative than ever - from FaceTime photoshoots and CG alternatives, to creating full-on libraries of stock imagery within our homes.





For me, my alternative was finding a creative solution to a body of work that I’ve been wanting to create for years — a series of in-studio images using projections as a main source of ambience. The solution when locked indoors? A 1:16 scale model Porsche 911 shot in my living room studio, built out of 4, 2x2 drywall panels.





The series was intended to have a balance between illusionism and the subjects true scale. As much as I wanted to avoid depicting a toy car, I also didn’t want the series to come off as an improperly lit studio project. I wanted to create a series which prompted the viewer to come to their own conclusions as to what’s in front of their eyes.



