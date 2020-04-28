Colored Castles
Oscar Llorens
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
I started this project many years ago and, although it will be difficult for me to finish it, this is a small sample. I usually go from one technique to another with a certain frequency since doing the same thing always bores me. In this case I have decided to transfer b&w drawings to digital color that I made some years ago.
The original drawings are made with graphite, Indian ink and, in some cases, a touch of color with polychromes.
For the color I have used Photoshop except for the title, which is made using Procreate from Ipad Pro.

Castles are now colored, hope you like.
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and indoor
Image may contain: person, drawing and handwriting
Thanks!


www.oscarllorensgallery.com
-------------------------------
Instagram
Colored Castles
129
508
10
Published:
Oscar Llorens

    Owners

    Oscar Llorens Madrid, Spain

    Colored Castles

    I have decided to transfer graphite drawings to digital color that I made some years ago. Castles are now colored. The original drawings are made Read More
    129
    508
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.