Colored Castles

I started this project many years ago and, although it will be difficult for me to finish it, this is a small sample. I usually go from one technique to another with a certain frequency since doing the same thing always bores me. In this case I have decided to transfer b&w drawings to digital color that I made some years ago.

The original drawings are made with graphite, Indian ink and, in some cases, a touch of color with polychromes.

For the color I have used Photoshop except for the title, which is made using Procreate from Ipad Pro.



