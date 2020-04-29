Client
Rundle Mall is one of Australia’s busiest pedestrian malls,
home to more than 700 retailers and host to 24 million annual
visitors. In a fast paced and highly competitive environment,
we were tasked with delivering a bold rebrand to reinforce
Rundle Mall’s position as Adelaide’s leading retail precinct.
Tagline
Reinforcing the icon, we introduced the tagline “Expect it All”,
phonetically mirroring “Rundle Mall” while encompassing
the excitement of the brand and appealing to the
emotions and imaginations of consumers. By extending the
circles into elongated strips, we developed a modular
design system used to contain and emphasise the tagline
and other campaign headlines while adding another
branding element that is distinct to Rundle Mall.
Icon
Our aim was to achieve the holy grail of branding — to be
recognised not by name, but by icon. To accomplish this,
we utilised the famous Mall’s Balls sculpture, the precinct’s
most recognised landmark. By distilling the Mall’s Balls
into the simple form of two circles, we were able to develop
a bold design system flexible enough to support
Rundle Mall’s busy retail calendar.
Visual Style
Incorporating both studio and on-location photography,
we developed a visual style to reflect the Rundle Mall
brand and provide brand consistency, while allowing the
flexibility needed to incorporate a mix of retailer products
and the ability to showcase the breadth of Rundle Mall's offering.
We also shot a 60-second brand launch film used to
introduce Rundle Mall’s new brand to the precinct’s retailers,
and then to South Australian consumers.
Black Friday
The brand launch strategically coincided with Black Friday,
which kicks off the Christmas trading period and is one of
Rundle Mall's biggest and most important retail events.
The launch, supported by a Black Friday advertising campaign
spanning radio, print, outdoor and digital, resulted in
Rundle Mall experiencing their biggest ever Black Friday.
